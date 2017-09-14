Sri Adhikari: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations'), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 14th September, 2017, inter alia approved the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.In terms of the provisions of Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations, we are enclosing herewith the following:a. A copy of Standalone Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.b. Limited Review Report received from the Statutory Auditors of the company on the said results.The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 7:00 p.m. and concluded at 7:40 p.m.Kindly take the same on your record.Source : BSE