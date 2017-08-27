Sri Adhikari: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 22nd August, 2017 inter alia considered the following matters:1 Appointed Mr. Rakesh G. Jain as an Additional (Independent) Director w.e.f 22nd August, 2017,2. Re-appointed Mr. Gautam Adhikari (DIN: 00026444) as Chairman and Whole-time Director of the Company w.e.f. 1st October, 2017 to 30th September, 2022,3.Recommended to the members of the Company, appointment of M/s. Pravin Chandak & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (FRN: 116627W) as the Statutory Auditors4. Noted relinquishment of office of Mr. Manav Dhanda as Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f 31st August, 2017, for taking up a leadership role at group level in TV Vision Limited (Broadcasting Arm).Source : BSE