App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 22, 2017 09:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sri Adhikari: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 22, 2017 and appointed Mr. Rakesh G. Jain as an Additional (Independent) Director w.e.f August 22, 2017.

Sri Adhikari: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 22nd August, 2017 inter alia considered the following matters:

1 Appointed Mr. Rakesh G. Jain as an Additional (Independent) Director w.e.f 22nd August, 2017,
2. Re-appointed Mr. Gautam Adhikari (DIN: 00026444) as Chairman and Whole-time Director of the Company w.e.f. 1st October, 2017 to 30th September, 2022,
3.Recommended to the members of the Company, appointment of M/s. Pravin Chandak & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (FRN: 116627W) as the Statutory Auditors
4. Noted relinquishment of office of Mr. Manav Dhanda as Chief Executive Officer of the Company w.e.f 31st August, 2017, for taking up a leadership role at group level in TV Vision Limited (Broadcasting Arm).



Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.