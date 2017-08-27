Sri Adhikari Brothers Television: Outcome of board meeting

We refer to the clarifications sought by certain section of shareholders and media in connection with the Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held yesterday i.e. 22nd August, 2017 relating to realignment of position of Mr. Manav Dhanda.In this regard, we would like to state that the Board has approved and noted the realignment of office of Mr. Manav Dhanda as CEO w.e.f 31st August, 2017 from Company (SABTNL) to the broadcasting business arm TV Vision Limited as CEO in view of the Group's vision and his abilities to take TV Vision Limited to newer heights.Source : BSE