Sri Adhikari Brothers Television's AGM September 25, 2017

With reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 25th September, 2017 at 12:00 p.m at Celestial Banquets B-47, Paramount, New Link Road, Oshiwara, Andheri (West), Mumbai - 400 053. A copy of the Notice of 22nd Annual General Meeting alongwith Attendance Slip and Proxy Form is enclosed with this letter.Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 19th September, 2017 to Monday, 25th September, 2017 (both days inclusive). Intimation of book closure in prescribed format is also enclosed herewith.Kindly take the same on your records.