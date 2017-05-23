Sri Adhikari Brothers Television's board meeting on May 30, 2017

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 inter alia to transact the following matters: a)To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017; and b)To consider the recommendation of payment of Dividend on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017, if any. Kindly take the above on record.Source : BSE