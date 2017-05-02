May 02, 2017 08:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SRG Securities: Outcome of board meeting
Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Monday i.e. 1st May, 2017 which commenced at 6:00 pm and concluded at 6:30 pm have inter alia approved the following: 1.Accepted the resignation of Mrs. Aarti Jain as CFO of the company w.e.f. 01.05.2017.Source : BSE