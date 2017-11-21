SRG Housing Finance: Outcome of board meeting

Resignation of Mr. Rajesh Jain from the post of Director with effect from 21st November, 2017.

SRG Housing Fin is in the Finance - Housing sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 302.90 crore.

The company management includes Vinod K Jain - Managing Director, Rajesh Jain - Non Executive Director, Seema Jain - Non Executive Director, Nishant Badala - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Ashok Kabra - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Vikas Gupta - Ind. Non-Executive Director. Source : BSE