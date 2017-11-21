SRG Housing Finance: Outcome of board meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the resignation of Mr. Rajesh Jain from the post of Director with effect from November 21, 2017.
Resignation of Mr. Rajesh Jain from the post of Director with effect from 21st November, 2017.
SRG Housing Fin is in the Finance - Housing sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 302.90 crore.The company management includes Vinod K Jain - Managing Director, Rajesh Jain - Non Executive Director, Seema Jain - Non Executive Director, Nishant Badala - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Ashok Kabra - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Vikas Gupta - Ind. Non-Executive Director. Source : BSE