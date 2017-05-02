SRG Housing Finance's board meeting on May 10, 2017

Meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, May, 10th, 2017 at 5:00 PM at the registered office 321, S.M. Lodha Complex, Near Shastri Circle, Udaipur, Rajasthan to inter-alia consider the following: To consider, approve and take on record the Audited financial results of the company for the year ended on 31st March, 2017 along with report of the auditors thereon. Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the "Trading Window' for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from May 01, 2017 and will end after 48 hours of public announcement of the Audited Financial Results of the Company on May 10, 2017 for the Year Ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE