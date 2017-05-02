App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 02, 2017 08:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SRG Housing Finance's board meeting on May 10, 2017

Meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, May, 10th, 2017 to consider, approve and take on record the Audited financial results of the company for the year ended on 31st March, 2017 along with report of the auditors thereon.

SRG Housing Finance's board meeting on May 10, 2017
Meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on Wednesday, May, 10th, 2017 at 5:00 PM at the registered office 321, S.M. Lodha Complex, Near Shastri Circle, Udaipur, Rajasthan to inter-alia consider the following: To consider, approve and take on record the Audited financial results of the company for the year ended on 31st March, 2017 along with report of the auditors thereon. Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the "Trading Window' for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from May 01, 2017 and will end after 48 hours of public announcement of the Audited Financial Results of the Company on May 10, 2017 for the Year Ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.