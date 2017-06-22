Jun 22, 2017 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SRF's board meeting on June 28, 2017
In compliance with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors will be meeting on Wednesday, 28th June, 2017 to consider issuance of non-convertible debentures aggregating to Rs. 300 Crores on private placement basis.
