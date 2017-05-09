May 09, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SREI Infrastructure Finance recommends dividend
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 09, 2017, have recommended dividend of 50 paise (i.e. 5 percent) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up of the Company.
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 09, 2017, inter alia, has approved the following:
- The Board of Directors have recommended dividend of Re. 0.50 (i.e. 5%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up of the Company, which, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on July 22, 2017, will be electronically credited / despatched between August 01, 2017 to August 09, 2017.Source : BSE
- The Board of Directors have recommended dividend of Re. 0.50 (i.e. 5%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up of the Company, which, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on July 22, 2017, will be electronically credited / despatched between August 01, 2017 to August 09, 2017.Source : BSE