App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 09, 2017 02:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SREI Infrastructure Finance recommends dividend

SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 09, 2017, have recommended dividend of 50 paise (i.e. 5 percent) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up of the Company.

SREI Infrastructure Finance recommends dividend
SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 09, 2017, inter alia, has approved the following:

- The Board of Directors have recommended dividend of Re. 0.50 (i.e. 5%) per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up of the Company, which, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on July 22, 2017, will be electronically credited / despatched between August 01, 2017 to August 09, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.