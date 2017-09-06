App
Sep 06, 2017 08:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sreeleathers' board meeting held on September 14, 2017

Sreeleathers Limited has informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company.

Sreeleathers' board meeting held on September 14, 2017
Sreeleathers Limited has informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th day of September, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company to inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record the Un- Audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended June 30, 2017.Source : BSE

