Sreeleathers' board meeting on December 12, 2017

Sreeleathers Limited has informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th day of December, 2017 at 4:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company to inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record the Un- Audited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

Sreeleathers is in the Leather Products sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 449.77 crore.

The company management includes Satyabrata Dey - Managing Director, Sumanta Dey - Director, Tanmoy Shome - Independent Director, Sadhana Adhikary - Independent Director. Source : BSE