Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp's board meeting held on December 14, 2017

To consider and approve un- audited financial results for second quarter/ half year ending 30.09.2017

Sree Rayalaseem is in the Chemicals sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 383.56 crore.

The company management includes T G Bharath - Chairman & Managing Director, D Sai Leela - Director, Krishnamoorthy Chandraiah Naik - Director, P Ramachandra Gowd - Director, H Gurunath Reddy - Director, A Kailashnath - Director. Source : BSE