Sree Rayalaseema Hi Strength Hyp's board meeting held on December 14, 2017

We would like to inform you that the board meeting of the Company to be held on December 14, 2017.
To consider and approve un- audited financial results for second quarter/ half year ending 30.09.2017
Sree Rayalaseem is in the Chemicals sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 383.56 crore.The company management includes T G Bharath - Chairman & Managing Director, D Sai Leela - Director, Krishnamoorthy Chandraiah Naik - Director, P Ramachandra Gowd - Director, H Gurunath Reddy - Director, A Kailashnath - Director. Source : BSE