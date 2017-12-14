App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 14, 2017 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SR Industries - Outcome of board meeting

Scrip code: 513515 Scrip ID: SRIND

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and any other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please take notice that at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, considered and adopted the financial results for the quarter and haf year ended September 30th, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
Scrip code: 513515 Scrip ID: SRIND

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and any other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please take notice that at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, considered and adopted the financial results for the quarter and haf year ended September 30th, 2017. The company has adopted IND-AS for the first time. The financial results are annexed herewith.

The meeting commenced at 03:30 pm and concluded at 03:50 pm.

This is for your information and necessary records please.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Worried about Gujarat elections outcome? 3 stock which could give up to 20% return

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Budget 2018: Nifty has risen on 3 out of 4 occasions in Budget month under Modi govt. Will the streak continue?

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Thinking where to invest? Top 10 preferred stock bets from UBS Wealth for the year 2018

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.