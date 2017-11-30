App
Nov 30, 2017 04:03 PM IST

SR Industries - Outcome of board meeting

Scrip code: 513515
Subject:Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and any other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please take notice that at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, app

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 30 and any other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please take notice that at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, approved the notice of postal ballot to be conducted to:

1) Alteration of Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, and
2) Rectification of errors in item no. 4 of Notice dated 10th August, 2017 calling Annual general Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company on 18th September, 2017, and
3) Rectification of errors in item no. 5 of Notice dated 10th August, 2017 calling Annual general Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company on 18th September, 2017.

The meeting commenced at 02:30 pm and concluded at 03:10 pm.

This is for your information and necessary records please.Source : BSE
