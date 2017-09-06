App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 06, 2017 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SR Industries' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, it is informed that a meeting of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th day of September, 2017, at Mohali, inter alia to consider and adopt the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended June 30th, 2017.

SR Industries' board meeting on September 14, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, it is informed that a meeting of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th day of September, 2017, at Mohali, inter alia to consider and adopt the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended June 30th, 2017.

Further, you are informed that, in view of the forthcoming Audit Committee and Board Meeting of the Company on 14th day of September, 2017 and keeping in view the SEBI requirements, it has been decided to close the trading window, for dealing in the securities of the Company listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, with effect from Wednesday, the 06th day of September, 2017 to Saturday, the 16th day of September, 2017 (both days inclusive). During the aforesaid period, the Directors and Designated Employees cannot deal (either purchase or sale) in the shares of the Company.

This is for your information & record, please.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.