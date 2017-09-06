SR Industries' board meeting on September 14, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, it is informed that a meeting of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th day of September, 2017, at Mohali, inter alia to consider and adopt the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended June 30th, 2017.Further, you are informed that, in view of the forthcoming Audit Committee and Board Meeting of the Company on 14th day of September, 2017 and keeping in view the SEBI requirements, it has been decided to close the trading window, for dealing in the securities of the Company listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited, with effect from Wednesday, the 06th day of September, 2017 to Saturday, the 16th day of September, 2017 (both days inclusive). During the aforesaid period, the Directors and Designated Employees cannot deal (either purchase or sale) in the shares of the Company.This is for your information & record, please.Source : BSE