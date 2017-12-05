App
Dec 05, 2017 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SR Industries' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Scrip Code - 513515 Scrip ID - SRIND

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th day of December, 2017, at the registered office of the Company at E-217, Industrial Area, Phase 8B, Mohali, Punjab-160071, inter alia

 
 
Scrip Code - 513515 Scrip ID - SRIND

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 14th day of December, 2017, at the registered office of the Company at E-217, Industrial Area, Phase 8B, Mohali, Punjab-160071, inter alia to consider and adopt the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30th, 2017.

Further, the Company transited to Ind-AS, being first year of Ind-AS Implementation, the Company has availed the relaxation given under Para 2.6 read with Para 2.7 of Circular No. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 05th July, 2016 of Securities and Exchange Board of India.

As per the provisions of SEBI (prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the term of Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading of the Company, the Trading Window, shall remain closed from 6th December, 2017 to 16th December, 2017 (both days inclusive) for dealing in the securities of the Company for Directors, Designated Employees and their immediate relatives i.e. they cannot trade (either purchase or sale) in the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period.

This is for your information & record please.Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

