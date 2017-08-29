Aug 28, 2017 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Square Four Projects India: Outcome of board meeting
1)Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha has been appointed as additional Director of the Company with effect from 25.08.2017.
2)Mr. Arun Kumar Singh has resigned from the post of Director w.e.f. 25.08.2017.
1)Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jha has been appointed as additional Director of the Company with effect from 25.08.2017.
2)Mr. Arun Kumar Singh has resigned from the post of Director w.e.f. 25.08.2017.
Source : BSE
2)Mr. Arun Kumar Singh has resigned from the post of Director w.e.f. 25.08.2017.
Source : BSE