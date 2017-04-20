SQS India BFSI's board meeting on April 27, 2017

Dear Sir/Madam, This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 27, 2017, inter-alia, 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2017 2.To consider and approve the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2017 3.To consider recommendation of Final Dividend, if any, for the financial year ending March 31, 2017. Further, in accordance with the Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders of the Company, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in shares of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, April 20, 2017 and shall reopen on Tuesday, May 02, 2017 for Promoters, Directors, Officers and Designated Persons of the Company. You are requested to take the above on record and oblige. Thanking you,Source : BSE