App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SPS Finquest's board meeting on May 26, 2017

This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held at 4.00pm on Friday 26th May, 2017 at 514, Rotunda Building, B S Marg, Fort, Mumbai 400001 to consider and take on record Audited Financial Result Half Year ended 31st March 2017.

SPS Finquest's board meeting on May 26, 2017
This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held at 4.00pm on Friday 26th May, 2017 at 514, Rotunda Building, B S Marg, Fort, Mumbai 400001 to consider and take on record Audited Financial Result Half Year ended 31st March 2017. The above intimation is in pursuance to the listing agreement.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.