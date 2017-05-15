May 15, 2017 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SPS Finquest's board meeting on May 26, 2017
This is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held at 4.00pm on Friday 26th May, 2017 at 514, Rotunda Building, B S Marg, Fort, Mumbai 400001 to consider and take on record Audited Financial Result Half Year ended 31st March 2017. The above intimation is in pursuance to the listing agreement.Source : BSE