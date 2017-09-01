App
Sep 01, 2017 12:13 PM IST
Sep 01, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sportking India's board meeting on September 14, 2017

This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th day of September, 2017 at 11.00 A.M., inter-alia, to consider the Un-audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2017.

Sportking India's board meeting on September 14, 2017
This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 14th day of September, 2017 at 11.00 A.M., inter-alia, to consider the Un-audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2017.

Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company shall remain closed from Monday, 04th September 2017 to Monday, 18th September 2017 (both days included). The trading window shall reopen on Tuesday, 19th September 2017.
