SPML Infra: Updates on order receives worth Rs 642 crore

Please find attached SPML's Newsletter "Sankalp-June 2017" which has the highlights of our executed projects being inaugurated by Hon'ble President of India and Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka. The issue also has details of 5 new orders worth Rs. 642 Crore received by SPML Infra in the states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal update on other projects in Smart City, Water and Power divisions being executed by the company.Source : BSE