SPML Infra gets order worth Rs 205 crore

SPML Infra with its joint venture partner OM Metals Infraprojects has secured aninternational order from Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Republic of Ghana for the work related to rehabilitation and completion of Kpong left bank irrigation project in Ghana, Africa for USD 32,012,453 (Rs 205 Crore).Source : BSE