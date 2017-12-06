SPML Infra's board meeting on December 12, 2017

In compliance with the Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 12th December 2017, inter alia to consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2017.Further, in terms of the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed with immediate effect till 14th December 2017.Source : BSE