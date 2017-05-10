SPML Infra's board meeting on May 19, 2017

In compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, the Board Meeting of the Company would be held on 19th May, 2017 to take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Result of the Company for the quarter and the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2017. The trading window for dealing in equity shares of the Company shall remain closed with immediate effect till 21st May, 2017.Source : BSE