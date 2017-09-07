Sep 07, 2017 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Splendid Metal's 27th AGM held on September 29, 2017
Notice dated 14th August, 2017 convening the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, September 29, 2017.
Please find enclosed, a copy of the Notice dated 14th August, 2017 convening the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at Katriya Hotel & Towers, #8, Raj bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Hyderabad-500082 at 12.00 noon.
The remote e-voting period commences on September 25th, 2017 (9:00 A.M.) and ends on September 28th, 2017 (5:00 P.M.). During this period members of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialised form, as on the cut-off date of Friday, September 22nd, 2017, may cast their vote by remote e-voting. Any person, who acquires shares of the Company and become member of the Company after dispatch of the notice and holding shares as of the cut-off date i.e. 22nd September, 2017, may obtain the login ID and password by sending a request at evoting@nsdl.co.in or Issuer/ RTA and If the member is already registered with NSDL for e-voting then he/she can use his/her existing user ID and password for casting the vote.
This may be treated as Compliance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015
Source : BSE
