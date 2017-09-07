Splendid Metal's 27th AGM held on September 29, 2017

App
Sep 07, 2017 09:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Notice dated 14th August, 2017 convening the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, September 29, 2017.

Please find enclosed, a copy of the Notice dated 14th August, 2017 convening the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at Katriya Hotel & Towers, #8, Raj bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Hyderabad-500082 at 12.00 noon.

The remote e-voting period commences on September 25th, 2017 (9:00 A.M.) and ends on September 28th, 2017 (5:00 P.M.). During this period members of the Company, holding shares either in physical form or in dematerialised form, as on the cut-off date of Friday, September 22nd, 2017, may cast their vote by remote e-voting. Any person, who acquires shares of the Company and become member of the Company after dispatch of the notice and holding shares as of the cut-off date i.e. 22nd September, 2017, may obtain the login ID and password by sending a request at evoting@nsdl.co.in or Issuer/ RTA and If the member is already registered with NSDL for e-voting then he/she can use his/her existing user ID and password for casting the vote.
This may be treated as Compliance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015
