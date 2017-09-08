Sep 08, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SPL Industries' board meeting rescheduled
Board meeting to consider and adopt un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 is re-scheduled and will be held on Thursday, 14th September, 2017. Earlier it was scheduled to be held on 12th September, 2017, the same is cancelled and rescheduled.
