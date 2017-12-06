SPL Industries' board meeting on December 14, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 14th December, 2017 at the corporate office of the company at Plot No-21, Sector-6, Faridabad, Haryana-121006, inter alia to consider & approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the half year ended September 30, 2017.
Please ignore the previous announcement created w.r.t. above stated matter. It was wrongly created with a clerical error. Kindly ignoreSource : BSE
