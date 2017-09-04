SPL Industries' AGM on September 29, 2017

Notice of the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the year 2016-17, scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017, has been emailed to the Shareholders of the Company on 01st September, 2017. The copy of the Notice of 26th Annual General Meeting is enclosed.The Register of the Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 23, 2017 to September 29, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE