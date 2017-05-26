SpiceJet's board meeting held on June 3, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of SpiceJet Limited will be held on Saturday, the 3rd day of June, 2017 to consider and approve, inter-alia, the audited financial results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Further, in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window is now closed upto June 5, 2017 (end of the day).Source : BSE