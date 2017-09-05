App
Sep 05, 2017 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spice Mobility's 29th AGM held on September 26, 2017

We wish to inform you that a copy of the Annual Report along with Notice of 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year 2016 - 17, which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 has been sent to the shareholders of the Company.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a copy of the Annual Report along with Notice of 29th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year 2016 - 17, which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 26th September, 2017 has been sent to the shareholders of the Company through permitted mode.

Further, the Company has also published Notice of AGM, Book Closure etc. in Financial Express (English Edition) and Jansatta (Hindi Edition) today i.e. on 5th September, 2017.

A copy of AGM Notice and the Notice published in the newspapers are attached.

You are requested to kindly take the aforesaid information on record.
Source : BSE

