Spice Island's board meeting adjourned

This is to inform you that the adjourn Board meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 12th September, 2017 at 4.00 p.m. to consider Un-Audited Financial Results for the 1st quarter (01.04.2017 to 30.06.2017) and approve results for publication (as per Regulation 47 (1) (b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements), Regulations, 2015.)Source : BSE