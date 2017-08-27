Aug 24, 2017 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
SPIC's board meeting on September 7, 2017
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on September 07, 2017 to consider and approve, inter alia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 which shall be subject to a Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.
