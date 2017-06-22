Sphere Global: Outcome of board meeting

App
Jun 22, 2017 08:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday June 22, 2017 at 06:00 p.m.

The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday the 22nd June, 2017 at 06:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at Plot No. A-52, Journalist Colony, Jubilee Hills -500033, Hyderabad, Telangana, inter-alia as follows:

1.Resignation of Mr. Sridhar Bhophal from the position of CFO.

2.Appointment of T.B.V.P Chandramouli as the CFO of the Company
Source : BSE

