App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 22, 2017 02:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sphere Global Services to consider final dividend

Sphere Global Services Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited financial results of tiie Company for the year ended March 31, 2017

Sphere Global Services to consider final dividend
Sphere Global Services Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:

1. To consider and approve the Audited financial results of tiie Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.

2. Further, the Closure of trading window in terms of "Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading" adopted by the Company, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall stands closed from start of business hours of May 22, 2017 and the trading window will be open after 48 haul’s of announcement of Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.

3. The Board of directors will deliberate on the proposal to recommend final dividend, if any for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.