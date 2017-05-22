Sphere Global Services to consider final dividend

Sphere Global Services Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:1. To consider and approve the Audited financial results of tiie Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.2. Further, the Closure of trading window in terms of "Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading" adopted by the Company, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall stands closed from start of business hours of May 22, 2017 and the trading window will be open after 48 haul’s of announcement of Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017.3. The Board of directors will deliberate on the proposal to recommend final dividend, if any for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Source : BSE