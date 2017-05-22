Sphere Global's board meeting on May 30, 2017

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company inter alia to consider the following: 1.To consider and approve the Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017. 2.Further, the Closure of trading window in terms of 'Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading'' adopted by the Company, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall stands closed from start of business hours of May 22nd, 2017 and the trading window will be open after 48 hours of announcement of Audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017. 3.Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of directors will deliberate on the proposal to recommend final dividend, if any for the financial year ended March 31, 2017 4.Any other matter with the permission of the chairman.Source : BSE