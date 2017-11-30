Spentex Industries' appoints Charul Jain as a Additional Director

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, through a Circular Resolution on 29th November, 2017, has appointed Ms. Charul Jain as an Additional Director on the position of Non Executive Independent Woman Director of the Company w.e.f 29th November, 2017.Ms. Charul Jain holds bachelor's degree in Commerce and is an Associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. She is also a Law Graduate. She has good knowledge and experience in Corporate Law & Secretarial functions.Source : BSE