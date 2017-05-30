App
May 29, 2017 10:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spentex Ind: Outcome of board meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29th May, 2017 has, approved the standalone as well as Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2017.

Spentex Ind: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29th May, 2017 has, interalia, approved the

1.Standalone as well as Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2017.
2.Re-constitution of Audit Committee due to resignation of director(s).

Please find enclosed herewith the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Auditor's report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017 and Statement of Assets & Liabilities as on 31st March, 2017 and Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications on financial results.
