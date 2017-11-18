App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 17, 2017 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spenta International: Outcome of board meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the outcome of the Board Meeting dated November 17, 2017.

 
 
Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 17th November, 2017.
Spenta Intl is in the Textiles - Hosiery & Knitwear sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 33.72 crore.

The company management includes Sanjay Gadodia - Chairman,WTD & CEO, Danny Hansotia - Managing Director & CFO, Gaurav Samdaria - Ind. Non-Executive Director, Sunita Misri - Ind. Non-Executive Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 526161.Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

