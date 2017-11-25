App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 24, 2017 11:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SPEL Semiconductor's board meeting on December 6, 2017

We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at 3.30 pm on Wednesday, December 06, 2017 at Vishva Vilas, 24 First Main Road, Kotturpuram, Chennai 600 085 to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30, 2017.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More
We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at 3.30 pm on Wednesday, Dec 6, 2017 at Vishva Vilas, 24 First Main Road, Kotturpuram, Chennai 600 085 to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on Sep 30, 2017.

Further, in terms of Company's Code of Conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window will be closed from Nov 30, 2017 till Dec 8, 2017 (both days are inclusive)
Source : BSE
Read More

tags #Announcements

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.