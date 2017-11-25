SPEL Semiconductor's board meeting on December 6, 2017

We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at 3.30 pm on Wednesday, Dec 6, 2017 at Vishva Vilas, 24 First Main Road, Kotturpuram, Chennai 600 085 to consider and take on record the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on Sep 30, 2017.Further, in terms of Company's Code of Conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window will be closed from Nov 30, 2017 till Dec 8, 2017 (both days are inclusive)Source : BSE