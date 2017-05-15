SPEL Semiconductor's board meeting on May 29, 2017

We wish to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held at 3.30 pm on Monday, May 29, 2017 at Vishva Vilas, 24 First Main Road, Kotturpuram, Chennai 600 085 to consider and take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended Mar 31, 2017. Further, in terms of Company's Code of Conduct for prohibition of Insider Trading, the Trading Window will be closed from May 22, 2017 till May 31, 2017 (both days are inclusive)Source : BSE