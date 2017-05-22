May 22, 2017 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Specular Market: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on today i.e. Monday, the 22nd May, 2017, have approved and taken on record the audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter ended and year ended 31st March, 2017
The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on today i.e. Monday, the 22nd May, 2017, have approved and taken on record the audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter ended and year ended 31st March, 2017Source : BSE