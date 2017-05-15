May 15, 2017 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Specular Marketing's board meeting on May 22, 2017
We like to inform you that the Board Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, the 22nd May, 2017 inter-alia to Consider and approve audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter ended and the year ended 31st March, 2017.
