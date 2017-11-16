Spectra Industries: Outcome of board meeting

Spectra Industries Limited has informed BSE that, the Company at its Meeting held today , i.e. on 15th November, 2017 which commenced at 4.00 p.m and concluded at 5.15 p.m. has, inter-alia, taken the following decision :-1. The Board approved Un- audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2017.2. Limited Review Report by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.Source : BSE