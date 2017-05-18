Spectra Industries' board meeting on May 30, 2017

The Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017, inter-alia to consider and approve the following : 1.Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2017 2.Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017 And the trading window shall remain closed from 18th May, 2017 till 1st June, 2017Source : BSE