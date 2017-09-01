Aug 31, 2017 08:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Speciality Rest' Chairman Susim Mukul Datta resigns
In accordance with the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that Mr. Susim Mukul Datta has tendered his resignation for personal reasons through his letter dated August 31, 2017 as Director of the Company with immediate effect.Source : BSE