Speciality Rest: Outcome board meeting held on September 11, 2017.

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Speciality Restaurants Limited (the 'Company') at its meeting held on September 11, 2017 (the 'Board Meeting') at Mumbai have inter alia considered, approved, adopted and taken on record the following matters:-1. Statement of standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 (the 'Financial Results') along with the limited review report of the statutory auditors of the Company.2. Extract of detailed format of unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017.3. Mr. Anjan Chatterjee, Managing Director of the Company has been elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from September 11, 2017.Source : BSE