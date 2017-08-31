Speciality Restaurants' board meeting on September 11, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, September 11, 2017 at Mumbai, inter-alia, to consider the following matters:-1. To consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 along with the limited review report of the statutory auditors thereon for the corresponding period.2. Any other matters with the consent of the Chairman.Source : BSE