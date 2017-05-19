App
May 19, 2017 06:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Speciality Rest's board meeting May 27, 2017

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Mumbai, inter-alia, to consider the following matters:- 1.Approval of the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017. 2.Approval of Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. 3.Adoption of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. 4.Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. 5.Any other matters with the consent of the Chairman.Source : BSE

