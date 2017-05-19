App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 19, 2017 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Speciality Restaurants board to consider dividend

Speciality Restaurants has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Speciality Restaurants board to consider dividend
Speciality Restaurants Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following matters:

1. Approval of the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.

2. financial year ended March 31, 2017.

3. Adoption of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Approval of Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

4. Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

In terms of the Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders adopted by the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has intimated its designated employees regarding the closure of trading window from May 17, 2017 to May 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.