Speciality Restaurants board to consider dividend

Speciality Restaurants Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 27, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following matters:1. Approval of the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2017.2. financial year ended March 31, 2017.3. Adoption of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Approval of Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.4. Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.In terms of the Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders adopted by the Company in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has intimated its designated employees regarding the closure of trading window from May 17, 2017 to May 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose.Source : BSE